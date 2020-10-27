Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris says voters can rest assured that Joseph R. Biden, 77, will live a “long life” because he’s strong in both “spirit” and “body.”

Ms. Harris was asked whether Nebraska and Iowa would be ready for the first Black female president. Mr. Biden would be the oldest-ever U.S. president to be sworn in for a first term if he’s elected.

“Let me tell you something: Joe Biden is going to live a long life,” Ms. Harris told KETV, an ABC affiliate in Nebraska, on Monday. “He strong of spirit — strong in body. And we have a lot to do.”

“I know Joe and I am going to tell you something — I am committed to being his vice president and getting to work,” she said.

Mr. Biden said last month that Ms. Harris would be ready to step in on day one as president if he was met with an unfortunate accident, like getting pushed off a roof.

The former vice president has kept a comparatively light in-person campaigning schedule compared to President Trump, saying he’s trying to balance public health concerns during the coronavirus crisis with reaching voters in key states.

Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are gunning for votes in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District in hopes of peeling off a single Electoral College vote.

Nebraska and Maine are the two states that divvy up some of their Electoral College votes by congressional district.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.