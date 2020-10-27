As far as Sen. Lindsey Graham is concerned, the big winners from Monday night’s Supreme Court confirmation vote were conservative women.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was sworn in at the White House by Justice Clarence Thomas shortly after the 52-48 Senate vote, “is going to do an awesome job, thank you, President Trump,” Mr. Graham said.

“But the big winner tonight is conservative women,” said the South Carolina Republican on Fox’s “Hannity.” “To all those conservative women who go through hell for being conservative, who get beat up by the mainstream media for embracing their faith, being pro-life, being traditional in your family structure, you’re a winner tonight.”

Mr. Graham, who steered the Barrett nomination through the Senate Judiciary Committee, added, “This is not a glass ceiling being broken, this is a concrete barrier being broken.”

Justice Barrett, the first woman nominated to the court by a Republican president since Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, has pursued a high-profile legal career while remaining active in her church and raising seven children with her husband Jesse Barrett.

“Amy Barrett represents every aspiration of a young conservative woman. She’s going to do awesome,” Mr. Graham added.

