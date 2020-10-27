MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man accused of threatening troopers with a wooden and metal baseball bat while they were responding to a call has been arrested.

The incident happened Sunday night when the troopers arrived at a home in Millsboro for a call about a disorderly subject, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

That’s where they found Theodore A. Guajardo. Authorities said he was intoxicated and refused to leave the home when asked by the resident. It is not clear if Guajardo was visiting the home.

The release said Guajardo, 48, eventually approached the troopers with the bat and began swinging “recklessly.”

A stun gun was used on him after he failed to obey commands to put down the bat, authorities said. He was then taken into custody after a brief struggle, the release said.

Troopers were not injured during the incident.

Guajardo has been charged with multiple charges, including terroristic threatening. He is being held in a correctional Institution on a $68,000 cash bond. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

