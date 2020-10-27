By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 27, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) - A man died early Tuesday when a stray bullet entered a home on Chicago’s far south side and struck him as he sat at a kitchen table, police said.

When gunfire erupted outside the home about 1:45 a.m., police said the 41-year-old man was struck in the chest by a bullet that passed through a window in the home.

Chicago police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the West Pullman neighborhood.

No arrests were made and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

