Sen. Mazie Hirono voted in dramatic fashion against the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court Monday night.

Video of the Senate’s roll-call vote showed the Hawaii Democrat approaching the floor and appearing to give a thumbs down.

“I vote to say, hell no,” Mrs. Hirono declared before leaving the chamber.

Justice Barrett was confirmed by 52-48 with every Democrat voting against her. All Republicans voted in favor of the confirmation except for Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Mrs. Hirono made some headline-grabbing comments during the contentious, at times, confirmation hearings of Justice Barrett.

The senator asked the President Trump appointee if she ever “made unwanted requests for sexual favors, or committed any physical or verbal harassment or assault of a sexual nature?”

“No,” Justice Barrett responded.

Mrs. Hirono also slammed Justice Barrett for using the term “sexual preference” during the hearing.

“Not once, but twice you used the term ‘sexual preference’ to describe those in the LGBTQ community,” the senator said. “And let me make clear, ‘sexual preference’ is an offensive and outdated term. It is used by the anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not.”

Mrs. Hirono explained in a lengthy tweet thread last month why she would not support the confirmation of Justice Barrett, citing concerns about the future of the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade.

