First lady Melania Trump, making her campaign debut, told a crowd in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that her husband has taken the responsible approach to the coronavirus pandemic while Democrats were focused on “a sham impeachment.”

“While the president was taking decisive actions to keep the American people safe, the Democrats were wasting American taxpayer dollars in a sham impeachment,” Mrs. Trump said at an event in Atglen, Pa. “They cared more about removing our elected president.”

During the impeachment trial last winter, she said, “I watched Donald continue to work hard to keep people informed and calm, to protect our economy, and make hard and unpopular decisions to do all he could to keep us all safe.”

“This sham was led by opposition, and their display of hatred is on display to this day,” the first lady said. “Children watching and learning about politics in our country deserved a better display of political responsibility and respect for our sacred institutions.”

She said Democrats “have chosen to put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being. Instead, they attempt to create a divide – a divide on something that should be non-partisan and non-controversial. A divide that causes confusion and fear instead of hope and security. That is not leadership.”

The first lady tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, as did President Trump and their son Barron. She thanked the audience “for all the love and support you gave us.”

“We are all feeling so much better now thanks to healthy living and some of the amazing therapeutic options available in our country,” Mrs. Trump said. “Like many of you, I have experienced the first-hand effects of COVID-19, not only as a patient, but as a worried mother and wife. I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy — my family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time.”

She said, “We all know the American spirit is stronger than this virus. We have proven that we can and will overcome this unexpected challenge. This administration chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward.” She criticized Democrats’ response to the health crisis, saying, “No one should be promoting fear of real solutions for purely political ends.”

Mrs. Trump also went after Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden by name, saying he “attacked President Trump’s decision to put the American people first and closing travel from China.”

“He called it ‘Xenophobic hysteria,’” Mrs. Trump said. “Now he suggests that he could have done a better job. Well, the American people can look at Joe Biden’s 36 years in Congress and eight years in the vice presidency and determine whether they think he’ll finally be able to get something done for the American people.”

She said her husband “is a fighter.”

“He loves this country and he fights for you every single day,” Mrs. Trump said. “For the first time in history, the citizens of this country get to hear directly and instantly from their President every single day through social media. I don’t always agree the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves.”

She also called out the media, saying Mr. Trump used to receive favorable coverage before he ran for president as a Republican.

“Before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day — someone tough, successful, and fair,” she said. “But when he decided to run for president as a Republican, the media created a different picture of my husband — one I didn’t recognize — and treated all his supporters with equal disdain. The media has chosen to focus on stories of idle gossip and palace intrigue by editorializing real events and policies with their own bias and agendas.”

She said the election isn’t just about the next four years.”It’s about continuing to set this country on a course of real prosperity and success,” Mrs. Trump said.

“We can’t and we shouldn’t go backwards. Donald Trump is the man who will lead us and empower us to make that greater future together. Donald Trump will expand and grow the economy and keep us safe. Joe Biden’s policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years. We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started and our country can continue to flourish.”

