Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is pouring $15 million into Ohio and Texas through his Independence USA PAC to boost Joseph R. Biden in the closing stretch of the presidential race.

A Bloomberg spokesperson said that TV ads, which will focus in part on President Trump’s “mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis,” will start airing on Wednesday and run through Election Day.

The Texas ads will be run in both English and Spanish-language versions.

Mr. Trump easily carried Ohio and Texas in 2016, but Democrats are hoping to put the states in play this time around.

Mr. Bloomberg had previously committed to spending $100 million in Florida on behalf of Mr. Biden.

Mr. Bloomberg spent about $1 billion on his own bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He dropped out of the race shortly after Super Tuesday in early March.

The New York Times first reported on the new spending in Ohio and Texas.

