At least 91 people have been arrested for looting, vandalism and other crimes related to the civil unrest in Philadelphia following the police shooting of a Black man armed with a knife, the city’s police commissioner said Tuesday.

“The criminal activity was not part of the protests and did not serve any legitimate purpose,” Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters at a press conference.

Commissioner Outlaw said 11 people were arrested for assaulting police, 76 were charged with commercial burglary and three were arrested for failing to disperse.

The arrests were made Monday night in connection with the looting and vandalism that spread across the city following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man.

Commissioner Outlaw said more charges and arrests were pending and the department will ramp its presence across the city Tuesday night because of the potential for further civil unrest. The department will also deploy its Looting Response Team to key commercial districts.

Most of the arrests were made in connection with looting and vandalism that spread throughout the city hours after Wallace’s death.

Police cars and dumpsters were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds. Local businesses were looted and fire department vehicles were vandalized.

A total of 30 police officers were injured in the unrest. Commissioner Outlaw said 29 have been treated and released from city hospitals after most were struck with rocks and bricks thrown by demonstrators.

A 56-year-old police sergeant remains hospitalized after she was intentionally run over by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning. The officer’s leg was broken among other injuries, the commissioner said.

“I know that many Philadelphians are feeling frustrated and outraged following yesterday’s tragic incident. I fully support your First Amendment right to protest but we also want to make sure our communities are not further hurt as a result,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said at the press conference.

On Monday afternoon, two Philadelphia police officers were dispatched to a call for a man with a weapon in the city’s West Philadelphia neighborhood.

The officers were met by a man police say was carrying a knife and ordered to drop it multiple times. Police said Wallace did not comply and advanced towards the officers with the knife in hand.

The officers then fired at least 14 shots at Wallace, hitting him in the shoulder and the chest. Wallace was then placed into a police vehicle where he was driven to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Video of the incident shows Wallace’s mother following him pleading for him to drop the knife before the officers opened fire.

The incident is currently under investigation, city officials said.

Commissioner Outlaw said she expects to make an announcement soon on when the body camera footage will be released.

Mr. Kinney called for “speedy and transparent resolution.”

“Last night we saw further evidence of the anguish of black and brown residents of our city who have struggled their entire lives under systemic racism,” he said. “Our system has yet again failed to protect black men.”

In a statement, the Philadelphia Police Union defended the two officers who shot Wallace. Their names have not yet been made public.

“We support and defend these officers as they too are traumatized by being involved in a fatal shooting,” they said.

The Republican Attorneys General Association, meanwhile, said the rioting and looting that followed Wallace’s death has become a common occurrence in Democrat-led cities. They also slammed Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for failing to condemn the attacks on police officers.

“The overnight violence in Philadelphia that injured 30 police officers is the entirely predictable outcome of an anti-police mayor, abetted by a state Attorney General who will not step into the vacuum created by a failure to respect the public safety,” the group said in a statement.

Mr. Shapiro’s office did not return a request for comment.

