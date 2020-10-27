Former President Barack Obama said Tuesday President Trump is “jealous of COVID’s media coverage.”

Speaking on behalf of Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden at a drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida, Mr. Obama said the nation cannot afford four more years of Mr. Trump, arguing that his incompetence has left the nation more vulnerable to the coronavirus, and yet he still wants to downplay the threat of the virus.

“What’s his closing argument?” Mr. Obama said. “That people are too focused on COVID. He said this at one of his rallies.”

“He is jealous of COVID’s media coverage,” he said.

