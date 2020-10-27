ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman died after being hit by a car as she crossed a suburban St. Louis street, and the driver of the car was arrested, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday night in Lemay, just south of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Latrishia Kent, 35, of Fenton, was crossing South Broadway around 9:15 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound car, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The force of the impact threw Kent into a parked car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The patrol said a 23-year-old St. Louis man who was driving the car was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

