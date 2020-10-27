PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has been provided extra protection after allegedly being threatened by a member of the city’s police department, her office said Tuesday.

“The mayor’s office is aware of a credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the mayor. We are also aware an investigation is underway. Additional police protection has been provided to the mayor,” a statement from Gallego’s office said.

Gallego spokeswoman Jeanine L’Ecuyer said the mayor’s office doesn’t have any additional details to release at this time.

Gallego has been Phoenix’s mayor since March 2019 and is up for reelection next month.

“The Phoenix Police Department takes claims of misconduct by its officers seriously. A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Tempe Police Department while the Phoenix Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau conducts the internal investigation,” a statement from Phoenix police said. “There are no additional details available at this time. The mayor’s office is aware of the investigation and steps have been taken to ensure Mayor Gallego’s safety. While the investigation is ongoing, the involved officer has been assigned to home.”

Phoenix police didn’t identify the officer.

