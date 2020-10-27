Border Patrol agents said they busted a plot Tuesday to use a remote-controlled toy car that had been used to help smuggle more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border into Arizona.

Agents spotted a rope wound through the border fence near Nogales early in the morning, and then saw a silver SUV speeding away from the spot, leaving the rope behind.

One agent reached the rope to find 52 packages of drugs tied to it.

Another agent then spotted the SUV abandoned in a nearby parking lot, with its engine still running. Inside, agents found more rope and a remote control car they figured had been used to drive the rope through the fence.

Nobody was arrested, but the drugs, the SUV and the toy car were seized. The drugs totaled more than 58 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Border Patrol last year busted another smuggling operation that used a remote controlled car.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after agents spotted him trying to hide near the fence in Southern California. They said he had a toy car and 55 pounds of meth.

