“Meathead” thinks that President Trump’s reelection strategy is to kill his supporters.

Actor-director Rob Reiner, who first came to fame playing Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, posted the curious theory on Twitter while denouncing President Trump’s campaign rallies.

“Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible,” Mr. Reiner wrote Tuesday.

There was no obvious indication that Mr. Reiner was being sarcastic; indeed the previous day he had repeated his calls that Mr. Trump is a murderous sociopath.

“Can’t wait until we have a President who cares whether or not we die,” he wrote Monday.

His claim that Mr. Trump’s strategy is to spread the coronavirus among the supporters at his rally was retweeted almost 10,000 times and garnered 47,000 “Like” reactions as of Tuesday evening.

