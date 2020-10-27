Musicians opposed to their songs being played at President Trump’s reelection campaign rallies continued to have their wishes ignored as the White House race entered its last week.

“In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins and “Fortune Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival were played at Trump rallies Monday despite clear objections from their respective writers.

CCR co-founder John Fogerty took issue earlier this month about “Fortune Son” being used without his permission and said he was asking the president’s campaign to cease and desist.

Lawyers for Mr. Collins similarly complained after “In the Air Tonight” was played at Trump rally in June, and then again in a letter sent after it was played at a rally last week.

“Mr. Collins has serious concerns that the manner in which the Trump campaign has used ‘In the Air Tonight’ has caused, and will cause, damage to Mr. Collins’ reputation and popularity with the public,” lawyers for the singer wrote in a cease-and-desist letter sent to the Trump campaign Friday, TMZ reported Monday.

Both of the songs could be heard playing from speakers before Mr. Trump spoke to supporters Monday at rallies his campaign held in Lititz and Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, however.

A message requesting comment from the Trump campaign was not immediately returned.

Multiple recording artists have previously complained about their music being played at Trump rallies without permission and have threatened or taken legal action in response.

Neil Young sued the campaign for copyright infringement in federal court in August, for example, more than five years after first complaining about Mr. Trump using his music.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.