Tony Bobulinski said Tuesday night that he met with former vice president Joe Biden in a darkened Beverly Hills bar for an hour to discuss a new business venture with Hunter Biden and James Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee’s son and brother.

Mr. Bobulinski said Hunter had recruited him to run an investment company, Sinohawk Holdings, that would be a family affair with Chinese billionaire Ye Jianming. He wanted Mr. Bobulinski to meet the elder Mr. Biden in May 2017 to size up the person who would run a family business.

“They were putting their entire family legacy on the line,” Mr. Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson during an exclusive interview in Los Angeles, which aired on Fox News Channel.

His account files in the face of the Democratic presidential nominee, who has repeatedly said he had no role in Hunter’s far-flung business ventures in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere, dealing with oligarchs and communists.

“They were wining and dining me and presenting the strength of the Biden family,” Mr. Bobulinski said.

Mr. Bobulinski said of the liberal news media ignoring his claims, “I personally feel it’s disgusting.”

Mr. Biden was in town for a speech at an economic conference.

“He’s got to get some rest because he speaking at a conference in the morning,” Mr. Babulinski said.

Mr. Bobulinski burst onto the scene earlier this month with a sharply worded statement contradicting Mr. Biden. He held a press conference on the eve of last Thursday’s presidential debate and met with the FBI on Friday.

He has provided his cache of documents to a Senate committee about Sinohawk Holdings, his joint investment firm with partners Hunter Biden and Chinese energy billionaire Ye Jianming.

It was the joint Senate Sept. 23 report on Hunter Biden’s financial links to Mr. Ye and other Chinese industrialists that prompted Mr. Bobulinski to become a whistle-blower. He said he learned for the first time that Hunter Biden was withdrawing money and sending millions of dollars to a shell company in New York.

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Charles Grassley of Iowa, respectively the chairmen of the Homeland Security and Finance Committees, accused the younger Biden in their Sept. 23 report of cashing in on his father’s powerful role as vice president.

Among leaked messages is a discussion among partners with Hunter Biden on how to divvy up stakes in an emerging investment. A text message called for a 10% share to the “big guy.”

Mr. Bobulinski said, “Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen first-hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” he said last week.

