Trump campaign officials said Tuesday night they are working with law enforcement to find out who hacked the campaign web site and forced it offline for a time.

“Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack,” said campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

A message stating “this site was seized” appeared briefly on the campaign’s homepage before the website was taken offline completely.

The culprits’ message said the world “has had enough of fake news spreaded [sic] daily by the president … it is time to allow the world to know the truth.”

The post said the hackers had information showing that the administration was complicit in the coronavirus, and that the president was involved with foreign efforts to interfere in the election.

