President Trump predicted Tuesday the GOP would gain leverage in coronavirus-stimulus talks by retaking the House and holding the Senate and White House on Election Day.

Departing for Michigan, the president accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of standing in the way of a deal and that it was a motivating factor for his supporters ahead of Nov. 3.

“After the election, we’ll get the best stimulus package you’ve ever seen, because I think we’re going to take back the House because of her,” the president told White House reporters..

“We’ll take back the House, we’ll hold the Senate, we’ll hold the White House,” he said. “If you look at the polls that came out today and yesterday, and I guess a lot had to do with the debate or a lot had to with the rallies, I don’t know, but you take a look at the polls,” he said. “Look how we’re doing in Wisconsin, look how we’re doing in Iowa, look how we’re doing in Ohio, look how we’re doing in Florida. Look how we’re doing everywhere, practically.”

Few prognosticators give the Republican side much chance of picking up the 17 House seats they need to flip the chamber.

Mr. Trump is trailing in national polls but in a very tight race within the states that will determine who wins the Electoral College and thus the presidency. Several GOP senators, meanwhile, are in the fight of their lives, putting the Republicans’ 53-47 majority at risk.

Senators voted late Monday to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, infuriating Democrats who said the process was unfair and that Republicans put the nomination over stimulus money for Americans suffering from the virus and its fallout.

