The United Nations on Tuesday announced that it will cancel all in-person meetings at its headquarters in New York amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The world body’s decision comes after five people with Niger’s U.N. delegation tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reported.

Following a decline in daily cases in New York, the U.N. headquarters began gradually allowing in-person gatherings with safety precautions such as mask wearing, after conducting daily business virtually for several months.

Niger is a member of the U.N. Security Council, which has held several recent in-person meetings. The 15-member council was expected to meet Thursday but the event will now be virtually.

U.N. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said in a letter that those who attended the meeting will undergo COVID-19 testing.

