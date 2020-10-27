NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - New Haven and Yale police are investigating after a number of city residents, including at least seven Yale students, reported being hit this month by assailants firing paintball guns.

Yale freshman Naomi Schwartzburt told the Yale Daily News t hat she and a friend were walking near Yale’s Phelps Gate on the evening of Oct. 14 when they were attacked.

“We just heard shots and next thing I knew, I was hit in the face,” she said. “I felt my face, looked down and saw there was green paint on my hand. Honestly, I was more relieved than anything that it was just a paintball.”

New Haven Police Lieutenant Elliot Rosa said the department has confiscated nine paintball guns and made arrests in several shootings. She said some of the attacks are related, but the attacks have become a popular form of mischief among city teens.

“It’s almost like years ago, it used to be egging.” she told the newspaper. “Kids used to drive around and throw eggs at one another - I guess the new fad is paintballs and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Perick Appo, an organizer with Unidad Latina en Acción, said he was assaulted as he biked to work last Wednesday. He said the four teenagers in an grey SUV made racial slurs before firing a paintball that hit him in the chest.

“I don’t feel like they should go to jail, but come on guys.” Appo told the newspaper.

