Former President Barack Obama is teaming up with Joseph R. Biden, Mr. Obama’s former ticket-mate, for a joint appearance on Saturday in Michigan.

Mr. Obama has made several solo stops in Pennsylvania and Florida on behalf of Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, in the closing stretch of the 2020 race.

Mr. Obama, with Mr. Biden as his vice presidential candidate, carried Michigan in 2008 and 2012 before President Trump won the key battleground in 2016.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.