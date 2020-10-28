Joseph R. Biden said Wednesday President Trump is more interested in photo ops than he is in doing what it takes to combat the coronavirus, leaving Americans more vulnerable — particularly minority communities.

Before casting his vote in Delaware, the Democratic presidential nominee said the nation deserves a president who is more serious about dealing with the coronavirus and who will fight to preserve their health care coverage.

“We cannot afford four more years of a president who would rather spend his time desperately trying to strip [people] of their health care than even once bothering to put forward a health care plan of his own,” Mr. Biden said. “We can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump.

“The good news is we have a chance to turn this around by voting,” he said. “We have six more days left in this election and the American people have it in their hands to put this country on a vastly different path.”

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump are making their final pleas to votes less than a week from Election Day.

Mr. Trump has been sprinting across the country, holding a series of rallies that have drawn thousands of supporters.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, has kept a far less robust schedule. He appears to be banking on the notion that Mr. Trump has worn out his welcome with most voters after four years in office.

There is some evidence of that.

Mr. Trump trails Mr. Biden in most battleground state polls, and surveys show that a majority of voters disapprove of the job he has done as president.

Still, the political world is trying to decipher whether the enthusiasm edge that Mr. Trump holds in the race and that has been on clear display at his rallies is a sign that he is poised to shock the political establishment just as he did four years ago.

Mr. Biden has steered clear of holding rallies, saying he doesn’t want to expose more people to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, he said Mr. Trump has been reckless and that voters were left stranded in the cold following one of the Republican’s rallies the night before in Omaha.

“He gets his photo op and he gets out,” Mr. Biden said. “He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan.

“It seems like he just doesn’t care much about it and the longer he is in charge the more reckless he gets,” he said. “It is enough. It is time to change.”

