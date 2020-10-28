Democratic Senate candidates are coming under growing pressure to announce their stands on whether to expand the Supreme Court, but so far Colorado’s John Hickenlooper is remaining mum.

The former governor refused to say whether he supported court-packing in response to media inquiries, despite saying previously that he would be “much more forthcoming” after the end of the Senate confirmation process of now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“As I’ve said several times, I’m not crazy about the idea of court packing,” Mr. Hickenlooper said in a Tuesday statement to The Denver Post. “What we need to do to change the way Washington works is change the people we send there — and that starts with voting next Tuesday.”

Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado Republican, wasn’t buying it, accusing Mr. Hickenlooper of “lying to Coloradans.”

“Hickenlooper is lying to Coloradans. He will pack the Supreme Court. Stop being a coward, John — stand up to the radicals,” Mr. Gardner tweeted.

Hickenlooper is lying to Coloradans. He will pack the Supreme Court. Stop being a coward, John - stand up to the radicals. https://t.co/DDcc7A52yq — Cory Gardner (@CoryGardner) October 27, 2020

Mr. Hickenlooper has also said in the past that he would be “open” to the idea of expanding the court, an idea being pushed by the Democratic Party’s left wing in response to Justice Barrett’s confirmation.

“Once again John Hickenlooper has chosen to dismiss legitimate questions from Colorado voters who deserve clear answers about his support for extremist efforts to fundamentally change our judicial branch,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez.

Mr. Gardner, who voted Monday with the 52-48 majority to confirm Justice Barrett, said he opposes court-packing.

Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden said he would as president convene a bipartisan commission of legal scholars to make recommendations on changes to the court system as progressives call for adding justices to dilute or overwhelm the conservative majority.

“Expand the court,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, immediately after the confirmation vote.

The Supreme Court has had nine justices since 1869. Efforts by President Franklin Roosevelt to add justices in 1937 were thwarted by the Senate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.