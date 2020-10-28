Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has found at least one supporter for his idea to create a blue-ribbon panel to study the U.S. court system: Hillary Clinton.

“I agree with Biden creating a commission to look at this, which I think was exactly the right position to take in the middle of a campaign,” Mrs. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, said in an interview that aired Wednesday on SiriusXM radio.

“You can’t stop and look at, well, do we want term limits? Do we want to add numbers? What about the circuit courts?” she said.

Mrs. Clinton said she’s communicated to Mr. Biden’s team that they’re going to have to move quickly on a host of issues assuming that Democrats control the House, Senate and White House next year.

“And one of the areas we’ll have to move quickly on is the courts,” she said. “We’re [going to] have to move quickly on everything — election reform, climate change, COVID relief, expanding health care, everything that we care about.

Mr. Biden has refused to definitively say whether he plans to push for adding seats to the U.S. Supreme Court, which liberals are demanding Democrats pursue as payback for the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett so close to Election Day.

He said that if elected, he’d appoint a bipartisan commission to look at the issue and report back to him in six months — a go-to government fallback plan for issues deemed too hot to handle.

Mr. Biden was swiftly rebuked by liberals who said a commission would likely result in a dead end, as well as conservatives who said the statement proved that Mr. Biden really does want to pack the court.

