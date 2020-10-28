Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening near Cocodrie, Louisiana, as a Category 2 storm with sustained wind speeds of about 110 mph, delivering a dangerous storm surge along portions of the Gulf Coast.

Weather forecasters urged residents to seek refuge inside or evacuate, warning of dangerous winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and possible tornadoes from Zeta, the 27th named storm during an active Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane conditions were expected to spread Wednesday evening from southeastern Louisiana along the Mississippi coast before migrating across the southeastern and eastern U.S. on Thursday.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening.

A weather station in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, reported a sustained wind of 83 mph with a gust of 105 mph at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans.

NWS meteorologist Lauren Nash said she expected New Orleans residents to experience hours of these high wind speeds during a Wednesday morning briefing.

“We expect all threats and all hazards to come to the area today with Zeta,” Ms. Nash said. “There’s no reason to be out tonight between 80 to 90 mph winds, flooding and potential roads being washed out or driving in the flooded roads.”

After making landfall in Louisiana, the hurricane is expected to migrate to the Mississippi coast in the evening. The National Hurricane Center anticipates it will then move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday. Hurricane warnings spanned from Louisiana to Alabama as Zeta, the 27th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, traveled north at about 18 mph in the morning.

Many areas will experience high storm surge, reaching as high as 9 feet. The mouth of the Pearl River to Dauphin Island, Alabama, could see 6 to 9 feet, while Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River could see 5 to 8 feet. The area from the Mississippi River to the Pearl River could see 4 to 7 feet of storm surge.

Meteorologists predicted that high winds gusts will sweep through southeastern Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning before traveling into the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia.

The Weather Channel forecast wind gusts of up to 75 mph for New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday. The southern Appalachian Mountains could see severe wind gusts Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Areas from the central Gulf Coast to mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys and eastward into the southern to central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic could experience heavy rainfall — anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, leading to the flooding of rivers, small streams and urban areas.

Hurricane Zeta could also whip up a few tornadoes in southeastern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, southern Alabama and the western panhandle of Florida on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Power outages are expected to extend from southeastern Louisiana to parts of central and southern Alabama, northern Georgia, southwestern North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, The Weather Channel reported. Southeast Virginia and central North Carolina could also experience power outages.

Earlier this week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency and asked for federal assistance for Hurricane Zeta. President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the governor’s request for assistance Tuesday evening.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich of Biloxi, Mississippi, also declared states of emergency.

Zeta landed Monday night on the eastern Yucatán Peninsula near Tulum, Mexico, as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph before weakening to a tropical storm and continuing north.

It is the earliest 27th Atlantic named storm, breaking the previous record for the storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005. It is the 11th hurricane of the season. Hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

⦁ This article is based in part on wire reports.

