Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Wednesday that there’s no excuse for the looting and violence that has broken out in Philadelphia this week following the fatal shooting of a Black man by police.

“There is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence — none whatsoever,” Mr. Biden told reporters after voting in Delaware with his wife Jill.

He said protesting is “totally legitimate” and “reasonable.”

“As the victim’s father said — do not do this,” he said. “You’re not helping my son.”

Mr. Biden noted that he plans to set up a commission on policing changes in the country.

“There’s no excuse for the looting,” he said.

The White House said Wednesday it was standing ready to deploy federal resources, if necessary, to quell the rioting and looting that has taken place in Philadelphia the past few nights.

The violence escalated after Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, was fatally shot by police on Monday while holding a knife.

Officers had been dispatched after a report about a man with a weapon in West Philadelphia.

Wallace’s family said he suffers from bipolar disorder and was experiencing a mental health crisis during the confrontation.

