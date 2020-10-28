A genetics lab, which was previously one of Montgomery County’s largest coronavirus test suppliers, this week received approval to resume COVID-19 testing after the state ordered the company to stop administering these tests.

“I am pleased that AdvaGenix is approved to resume COVID-19 testing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Maryland Department of Health,” Dr. William Kearns, CEO of AdvaGenix in Rockville, said Wednesday in a statement. “AdvaGenix has confirmed the integrity of the specimens and accuracy of the tests we’ve conducted.”

He said the company meets federal regulations and will focus on COVID-19 testing and has expanded flu testing.

Montgomery County officials in August terminated their contract with AdvaGenix and temporarily shut down its government-operated clinics that had administered its coronavirus tests.

The AdvaGenix tests, meant to serve primarily asymptomatic people, had been administered to more than 17,000 residents. The Maryland county had terminated its contract with AdvaGenix after the company received a cease-and-desist order from the state. Maryland then revised its order, which lifted the suspension of the company’s lab permit but warned that AdvaGenix couldn’t collect and process COVID-19 samples until the office of health care quality gave approval for it to resume.

AdvaGenix in August announced that it had submitted a temperature stability study requested by investigators who had inspected the company’s facility. Dr. Kearns said the company’s study revealed that specimens remain stable and are not adversely affected by high temperatures experienced in the county during the summer months.

