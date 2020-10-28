PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man currently serving federal supervised release for robbing four banks admitted to fraudulently seeking over $4.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans.

Michael Moller said in federal court that he received nearly $600,000 in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the federal coronavirus relief act, the Newport Daily News reported.

Moller claimed that the loans were to pay employees at a business he operated in Fall River, Mass. called “Top Notch Tile.”

FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation agents found that the business was not incorporated with the Massachusetts Secretary of State and could not locate tax or bank records for the company.

Moller also said there were other PPP loan applications filed in the name of his father and his girlfriend’s brother. Based on those fraudulent applications, financial institutions granted $599,251 in stimulus loans.

In addition, Moller admitted to causing 11 fraudulent applications to be filed in the name of his girlfriend’s son seeking $734,300 to pay employees of “Alves Top Notch.” None of the applications resulted in the disbursement of funds.

Moller was previously convicted for fraud in 2010 in the District of Massachusetts and sentenced to 2 years of supervised release, according to court records.

During his supervised release, Moller was convicted for four counts of bank robbery and sentenced to nine years in prison with three years of supervised release. Moller’s supervised release was set to end July 2022.

Moller is in federal custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2021.

