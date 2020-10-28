Former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor revealed himself on Wednesday to be “Anonymous,” the author of a book and op-ed critical of President Trump.

“It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows,” said Mr. Taylor, formerly chief of staff at DHS under Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

“Issuing my critiques without attribution forced the president to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling,” he said in a statement. “I wanted the attention to be on the arguments themselves.”

After his op-ed in The New York Times was published in 2018, Mr. Trump criticized it as “gutless,” tweeting, “TREASON?”

“If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist,” the president posted on Twitter that day, “the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

Mr. Taylor was named in a DHS whistleblower complaint this year as one of the people allegedly shaping U.S. intelligence and retaliating against people who didn’t comply. He also was involved in drafting Mr. Trump’s travel ban.

Mr. Taylor said he wrote nameless criticisms of the president because “Donald Trump is a man without character.”

“Trump sees personal criticism as subversive,” Mr. Taylor said. “I take a different view. We do not owe the president our silence. We owe him and the American people the truth.”

The Trump campaign noted that Mr. Taylor denied to CNN’s Anderson Cooper twice on Aug. 21 that he was “Anonymous.” Mr. Taylor is now a CNN contributor.

He is a lifelong Republican. Mr. Taylor served as a political appointee in the George W. Bush administration.

Mr. Taylor came into the Trump administration with DHS Secretary John Kelly.

“Too often in times of crisis, I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives,” he said. “I witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals.”

