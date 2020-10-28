A second evening of violence broke out in Philadelphia Tuesday night following the police shooting death of a 27-year-old Black man who charged at them with a knife.

Protesters looted and ransacked stores and clashed with police across the city. The civil unrest started Monday night just hours after the incident.

Local media covering the looting showed scenes of chaos as hundreds of people were videotaped running in and out of businesses in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

Foot Locker, Burlington, Target and Dollar General were among the stores that were ransacked. Looters could be seen running out of the stores with their hands full of merchandise and jumping into cars before the police arrived.

One local media outlet videoed a person carrying what appeared to be a washing machine out of a Walmart.

Some of the stores were boarded up, but the looters broke through.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania governor mobilized the National Guard, but that did little to quell the rioting.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management asked residents in certain neighborhoods to stay indoors due to the “widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting.”

The White House issued a statement Wednesday morning calling the riots, “the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police.”

The administration again offered to deploy federal officers to deal with the unrest.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word on how many people were arrested. More than 90 people were arrested Monday night, including 76 arrested for burglary and 11 arrested for assaulting officers.

Police said 30 officers were injured in the unrest Monday night.

On Monday afternoon, two Philadelphia police officers were dispatched to a call about a man with a weapon in the city’s West Philadelphia neighborhood. Upon arrival, the officers confronted Walter Wallace Jr., who police say was carrying a knife.

The officers ordered him to drop the knife multiple times. Wallace did not comply and advanced toward the officers with the knife in hand.

The officers fired at least 14 shots at him, hitting him in the shoulder and chest. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.

The Philadelphia Police Union defended the two officers who shot Wallace, whose names have not been made public.

“We support and defend these officers as they too are traumatized by being involved in a fatal shooting,” the union said.

Wallace’s parents said Tuesday that they had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not police intervention.

The parents said officers knew their son was in the grips of a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday.

Cathy Wallace, his mother, said one of the times, “they stood there and laughed at us.”

The Wallace family’s attorney, Shaka Johnson, said the man’s wife, Dominique Wallace, is pregnant and is scheduled to have labor induced Wednesday. Johnson said Wallace had nine children — two briefly spoke at a news conference late Tuesday, along with Wallace’s mother and father.

“When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun … where are the proper tools for the job?” Mr. Johnson said, arguing that Philadelphia police officers are not properly trained to handle mental health crises. Mr. Johnson said Wallace’s brother had called 911 to request medical assistance and ambulance.

• This story is based in part on wire reports

