SEATTLE (AP) - Two men have been arrested in Washington state on hate crime charges after they were accused of chasing, beating and yelling slurs at a Black man, who the men said rear-ended their car, authorities said.

The King County prosecuting attorney’s office said Travis Phillips, 34, and Eric Wise, 33, were arrested Monday, The Seattle Times reported. Both men were booked into King County Jail and held on $500,000 bail.

Charging documents said the Federal Way Police Department responded to reports of an argument Monday at about 12:40 a.m. and two white men allegedly assaulting a Black man.

Police said arriving officers saw a silver car with rear-end damage run a stop sign and accelerate before they pulled over the car, driven by a man later identified as Phillips.

Charging documents said Phillips and another man in the car had blood on their hands and allegedly told officers that they beat a person who rear-ended their car.

Authorities said the injured man had severe facial injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was not identified.

Prosecutors said Phillips and Wise were also charged with first-degree robbery after the man’s shoes and wallet were found to be missing.

Phillips and Wise are scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 9. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.

Phillips allegedly told prosecutors he beat up the man because he was Black and prosecutors in charging documents called the beating a “brutal hate crime.”

The Washington state Legislature changed the name of that crime previously known as “malicious harassment” to “hate crime” last year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.