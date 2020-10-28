By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Eugene police are investigating after finding a person dead under a park footbridge.

The Register-Guard reports the fire department got a call to the footbridge over Amazon Creek near Kincaid Park concerning a fire and an explosion Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Emergency responders discovered the body under the bridge and called police. Police said arson investigators are part of the investigation. No further information was immediately available.

