ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina police officer lost his job after state investigators said he was accused of sexually abusing children, authorities said.

Winthrop University Police Officer Charles Eugene Price, 48, was arrested last week and initially charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, news outlets reported.

On Monday, the State Law Enforcement Division said Price faces 49 additional charges, including 18 counts of incest and one count of kidnapping.

Winthrop University, in Rock Hill, fired Price after finding out about the charges. The university said it has urged authorities to withdraw Price’s law enforcement certification.

The school also said none of the alleged crimes happened on campus.

Authorities said the accusations date back to 2006. They also said one victim was 14 years old and the other victim was under the age of 11.

It’s unclear whether Price had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

