FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Flagstaff are investigating two unrelated deaths that are believed to be tied to weather.

They said officers responded to a report of a man who wasn’t breathing about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police and medical personnel determined the man identified as 61-year-old Timothy Begay of Flagstaff was dead.

Less than an hour later, Flagstaff police responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a bathroom at Bushmaster Park.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the man was identified as 39-year-old Ferris Poleahla of Flagstaff.

In both death investigations, police said there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A snow storm on Monday brought severe wind and freezing temperatures to Flagstaff and police say those conditions could have been contributing factors to the deaths, which are under investigation.

