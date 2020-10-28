FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police seized about 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of fentanyl during a traffic stop this week, the agency said on social media.

The powerful synthetic opioid was found Tuesday during a traffic stop in the northeastern part of the state, according to a t weet from the agency. The exact location was not disclosed. The stop was conducted by troopers from Troop A, which is headquartered in Danvers.

Police also posted a picture of wrapped blocks of the drug and a duffel bag on the hood of a cruiser.

No arrests were announced in conjunction with the seizure of the drugs.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. No additional information was released.

