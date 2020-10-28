President Trump, who held three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, will return to the crucial battleground state on Saturday for three more rallies.

The president will visit Bucks County, a suburb of Philadelphia; Reading in Berks County, and Butler, about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Mr. Trump won the state by 44,000 votes in 2016. The two most recent polls, by InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar, showed the president leading Democrat Joseph R. Biden by 2 percentage points and tied with him, respectively.

On Monday, the president hammered Mr. Biden in Pennsylvania over his pledge to “transition” the U.S. energy industry away from fossil fuels.

