WASHINGTON — President Trump says a former administration official who penned a scathing anti-Trump op-ed and book under the pen name “Anonymous” was a “sleazebag.”

Speaking at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, soon after the former administration official, Miles Taylor, acknowledged he was the writer, Trump dismissed the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security as “a nobody, a disgruntled employee.”

In fact, Taylor was present at many White House meetings with Trump covering border policy and other major issues involving DHS.

Trump joked to the friendly crowd that he thought “Anonymous” might one of his senior advisers, naming Hope Hicks and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, or Republican Sen. Mike Lee or Rand Paul. The senators, close Trump allies, were on hand for Wednesday’s rally.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.