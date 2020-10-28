A good chunk of the few remaining undecided voters in the 2020 presidential contest are looking past President Trump or his Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden, according to Morning Consult polling released this week.

Of the 3% of likely voters who said they’re undecided, 30% said they were leaning toward Mr. Biden, 28% said Mr. Trump, and 43% said someone else altogether.

Mr. Biden had a 9-point, 52% to 43% lead over Mr. Trump in the broader poll.

The president benefited four years ago from a flurry of late-deciding voters breaking his way, but that pool appears to be smaller this time around.

Hillary Clinton had a 3-point, 46% to 43% lead over Mr. Trump in a Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted Oct. 29-30 in 2016, with 11% of likely voters still undecided at that point.

The latest Morning Consult survey of 15,509 likely voters was taken from Oct. 23-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

