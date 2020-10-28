The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed charges against eight Chinese nationals accused of conspiring with the country’s government to” threaten, harass, surveil and intimidate” Chinese citizens to return to their home country.

U.S. authorities say five of the charged individuals were arrested Wednesday while the rest are believed to be in China, according to John Demers, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

The alleged scheme, dubbed Operation Fox Hunt, targeted Chinese individuals living in foreign countries alleged to have committed crime under Chinese law.

Instead of returning the individuals under proper international law enforcement methods, federal prosecutors said the defendants engaged in illegal conduct to coerce their targets back to China.

Many of the targets were not criminals but rather outspoken opponents of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Today’s charges reflect yet another example of China’s ongoing and widespread lawless behavior,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a press conference to announce the charges.

