The White House said on Wednesday that it stands ready to deploy “any and all federal resources” to stop rioting in Philadelphia after the shooting death of a Black man by police officers.

“The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the liberal Democrats’ war against the police,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “We can never allow mob rule.”

She said the administration “stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all federal resources to end these riots.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday night to quell a second night of violent protests and looting, as city officials urging residents in some neighborhoods to remain indoors.

It was the second time in five months that the city has been roiled by violent protests over racial injustice.

“Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty,” Ms. McEnany said. “All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system.”

