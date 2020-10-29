A new Telemundo poll paints a dangerous picture for Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign in Florida as it pertains to Hispanic voters.

The Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes went to then-GOP nominee Donald Trump in 2016 despite 62% of Hispanic voters supporting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Biden’s campaign holds a 51% to 47% lead over Mr. Trump in Telemundo’s poll, which was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and has a 4.5% margin of error in either direction.

Brad Coker, one of Mason-Dixon’s pollsters, told Politico that Democrats are in a dire situation if the numbers are accurate.

“If Biden is going to flip Florida, he has to at least match Clinton’s numbers among Hispanics and that looks like it’s not going to happen,” Mr. Coker said Thursday. “Even if he were to pull most of the undecided vote still out there, Trump is going to do better this time than he did last time.”

Mr. Trump’s campaign has made consistent efforts to woo Florida’s Hispanics, particularly those with Cuban and Venezuelan roots.

The Republican’s campaign even hosted a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour featuring UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal.

“Fighting is easy and comes natural for me just like fighting communism and dictatorships comes easy and natural for patriots #thereelection,” the MMA fighter tweeted Wednesday.

Mr. Masvidal’s father risked his life fleeing Cuba on a raft in his 20s before arriving in the U.S. in 1971.

