MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman and her young daughter, killing the child, in Milwaukee.

Authorities say the two were struck by a reckless driver traveling at high speeds on the city’s northwest side about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 7-year-old girl died of her injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.