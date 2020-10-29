The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday released two body camera videos of a moped crash that killed a young Black man and sparked two nights of protests.

Video from the officer on the passenger side of a police cruiser shows 20-year-old Karon Hylton driving past the front of the squad car as officers begin to follow him and activate emergency lights. The lights are turned on and off at least twice as police drive behind Hylton before he crashes about two minutes into the video.

As officers exit the car to investigate the accident, one can be heard yelling “Karon.”

The MPD report on Mr. Hylton’s death states that officers saw him riding a moped without a helmet on a sidewalk Friday, and police turned on their emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Mr. Hylton reportedly pulled the moped out of an alley, hit a passenger vehicle and later died of his injuries.

Witnesses say police pursued Hylton in violation of a policy that prohibits chase of a motor vehicle for a traffic stop, calling it a “pattern of harassment of young Black men” in the area.

At a press conference Thursday, police Chief Peter Newsham was asked if the officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop because Mr. Hylton was not wearing a helmet and if the officer who said his name knew him.

“We don’t know what the officers knew at the time or what the impetus was to attempt the stop,” said Chief Newsham, who also declined to say whether the officers violated any policies.

Protesters demanding accountability have gathered the last two nights outside the 4th Police District station on Georgia Avenue NW near the accident.

Chief Newsham said officers used foam bullets and pepper spray sting balls at the protests, during which nearly 20 officers were injured, several buildings and squad cars were damaged, and multiple arrests were made.

