Emmanuel Macron says his country “won’t surrender” after a knife attack against three people that left one “virtually beheaded.”

The French president quickly blasted the “Islamist terrorist attack” that also killed another woman and man.

“I say it with great clarity once again today: we won’t surrender anything,” Mr. Macron said after a trip to Notre-Dame basilica.

Sources say a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant was detained by authorities in connection with the slayings, BBC reported.

“If we are attacked once again, it is for the values which are ours: the freedom, for this possibility on our soil to believe freely and not to give in to any spirit of terror,” Mr. Macron added.

Thursday’s attack comes in the wake of a recent beheading of a French teacher, Samuel Paty, who was targeted after giving students a lesson on freedom of speech.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told reporters that the detained suspect “repeated endlessly ‘Allahu Akbar,’ BBC reported.

