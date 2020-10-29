The families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Alvin Cole, and Jacob Blake rallied in Chicago to turn out voters in next week’s election.

Taylor, Floyd, Cole, and Blake were shot and killed by police officers in Kentucky, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, respectively. The Grant Park rally featured the grieving families attempting to channel their frustration into change at the ballot box.

“The shooting of my son is a tragedy in a long line of violent acts against my family and our people. We are not going to let that stop us,” said Jacob S. Blake Sr., in a statement to reporters. “We will keep pushing beyond the election to hold our officials accountable for ending police violence and promoting healthcare, education, and jobs. We have to start with voting.”

While the families were present at the rally, additional speakers providing video messages remotely were scheduled to include Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, failed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and musician Jennifer Hudson, among many others, according to a press release sent to reporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.