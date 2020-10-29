WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 14-year-old girl was killed and her father critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wichita, police there said.

The crash happened just before noon Wednesday in northwest Wichita, television station KAKE reported. Police said a red car being driven by the father was speeding when it hit a dip in the road, became airborne and hit a pickup truck. Police Capt. Brent Allred said the car then spun and hit a second pickup.

The 14-year-old girl died at the scene, and her 38-year-old father suffered critical injuries, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

Police said one other person in one of the trucks suffered minor injuries.

