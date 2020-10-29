Trump campaign officials called on Democrat Joseph R. Biden on Thursday night to disclose whether he was aware that his son Hunter reportedly has been under investigation by the FBI since last year in a money-laundering probe.

“It is not believable that Joe Biden was unaware that his son was under FBI investigation since last year,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “Joe Biden must answer these questions.”

Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting on Thursday that he was questioned by six FBI agents with counsel president for five hours on Oct. 23. Mr. Bobulinski said the FBI was listing him as a “material witness” in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates, and that his three cell phones were examined.

Mr. Rosen reported that he confirmed the probe with a Justice Department official. The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment from The Washington Times.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday night that President Trump has not discussed the matter with Attorney General William P. Barr.

“The president was not aware of that when the reporting came out. In fact, I saw the reporting on my phone and I showed it to him,” she told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Mr. Murtaugh called on mainstream media outlets to cover the story, saying the media are ignoring allegations of Hunter Biden profiteering off his father’s position as Vice President during the Obama administration. Mr. Bobulinski has said he met face-to-face with Joe Biden twice after he left office to discuss business deals involving the Chinese and Hunter Biden.

