Famed golfer Jack Nicklaus threw his support behind President Trump with less than a week to go until Election Day, saying Americans should consider voting for Mr. Trump if they don’t want to slip into a “socialist” country.

Mr. Nicklaus said in a statement late Wednesday that you might not like how Mr. Trump says or tweets some things (“and trust me, I have told him that!”), but that he personally has learned to look past that and focus on what the president is trying to accomplish.

“If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years,” Mr. Nicklaus said. “I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!”

The Hall of Fame golfer, who hails from the battleground state of Ohio, said he’s been “very disappointed” at what Mr. Trump has had to put up with “from many directions.”

“But with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country,” he said. “He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any other president I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life - equally.”

