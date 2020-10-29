Jerry Falwell Jr. has sued Liberty University in Virginia state court on the heels of having recently stepped down as chancellor and president of the evangelical school his late father launched.

Mr. Falwell filed a civil suit Wednesday against Liberty University in Lynchburg Circuit Court, roughly two months since a series of scandals culminated with his resignation from the school.

“When Mr. Falwell and his family became the targets of a malicious smear campaign incited by anti-evangelical forces, Liberty University not only accepted the salacious and baseless accusations against the Falwells at face value, but directly participated in the defamation,” reads a copy of the lawsuit, NBC News and The Associated Press each reported.

“This action seeks redress for the damage Liberty has caused to the reputation of Mr. Falwell and his family,” the lawsuit says, NBC News reported.

A copy of the lawsuit was not publicly available on the Virginia state court website as of early Thursday afternoon, and a Liberty spokesperson did not immediately answer a request for comment.

Liberty University “would need to read and review a lawsuit before making comment, and as of this moment we have not been served,” Scott Lamb, the school’s senior vice president and spokesman, said in a statement to The Washington Times.

Mr. Falwell, 58, served as Liberty’s president after his father’s death in 2007 until earlier this year.

Liberty announced in early August that Mr. Falwell had begun an indefinite leave of absence amid a recent, somewhat scandalous social media post resulting in calls for his resignation.

He resigned later that month shortly after a former business partner alleged he had a longtime sexual relationship with Mr. Falwell and his wife.

