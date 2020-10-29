Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that President Trump can’t be trusted to stand up to dictatorial regimes in countries like Cuba and Venezuela and that the president is the “worst possible standard-bearer for democracy” in such countries.

“President Trump can’t advance democracy and human rights for the Cuban people or the Venezuelan people, for that matter, when he has embraced so many autocrats around the world,” Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, said at a “drive-in” rally in Broward County, Florida.

“Trump is the worst possible standard-bearer for democracy in places like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden said he personally has stood against dictators for his entire career “whether they’re left or right,” calling Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro a “thug.”

He criticized Mr. Trump for failing to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelans fleeing their country.

Mr. Biden is vying for support from Florida’s sizable Hispanic community, a good portion of which is comprised of Cuban Americans.

A Telemundo poll released Thursday showed Mr. Biden holding a 5-point, 48% to 43% lead over the president among Latino voters in Florida.

Among Cuban American voters, though, Mr. Trump held a sizable 71% to 23% lead.

Mr. Biden also said Mr. Trump squandered the solid economy he inherited from the Obama administration, where he served as vice president for eight years.

“What he’s forgotten — when you all do better, everybody does better,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s not a zero-sum game.”

The U.S. economy grew a record 33.1% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

But that followed a 31.4% contraction in the second quarter as businesses across the country struggled amid a wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Mr. Biden said earlier in the day that Mr. Trump is still on track to be the first president since Herbert Hoover to leave office with fewer jobs than when he entered office.

