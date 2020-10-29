Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden holds a 4-point lead over President Trump in Florida, according to an NBC News/Marist poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden had a 51% to 47% lead over the president — within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Mr. Trump had a 6-point, 52% to 46% edge among Latinos but Mr. Biden made up for it in part with a 53% to 46% lead among seniors.

“Right now, Biden runs up the score among voters 65-plus and independents — groups Trump carried in 2016,” said Lee Miringoff, who conducts the Marist poll. “Still, Trump keeps pace with Biden among Latino voters, a group Trump lost badly last time.”

Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden will be campaigning in the crucial battleground state on Thursday.

The survey of 743 likely voters was taken from Oct. 25-27.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.